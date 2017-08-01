5000onon
Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojodu addressing members of BringBackOurGirls led by the Coordinator and Forme ...
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, over the weekend commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation and its Founder, Tony O. Elumelu fo ...
O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday, clearing the way for the former football star and actor to be released from a Nevada pri ...
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has completed his £5m transfer to Lazio. Lucas, 30, was Liverpool's longest-serving player, ha ...
Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Sammy Ameobi on a one-year deal. The Nigerian returns to the Macron Stadium as a ...
Kenyan President Skips Election Debate
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was a no-show on Monday at a televised debate ahead of August 8 elections, leaving his main rival Raila Odinga alone t ...
Opposition Unveils Fresh Plans to Force Kabila Out of Power
The Congolese opposition on Saturday unveiled a rolling programme of strikes and civil disobedience aimed at forcing President Joseph Kabila from powe ...
Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Professor Itse Sagay SAN has advocated “stiff punishment for counsel, ...
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recovered a total sum of N328, 988,296,990.62 from nine major oil markete ...
By PHILIP OBAJI JR. Kola Aluko is a big name in Nigeria’s oil industry, but in the United States, to the extent he’s known at a ...
The Nigeria Police is to set up anti-piracy unit in all the 36 states of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory t ...
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reiterated the government's decision that any programme meant fo ...
The Debt Management Office (DMO) Wednesday raised N106 billion through the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds. The funds ra ...
By Steven Reinberg (HealthDay News) -- Gaining even a little weight can increase your chances of developing heart failure, a new study finds. Adding pounds can chan ...
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi has pledged the commitment of the institution to go the whole hug with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corpo ...
During a recent interview, Ex-Federal Lawmaker who represented Ife Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Rotimi Makinde, said the best qualified candi ...
The other week, July 20 to be precise, I was the reviewer of an important book on herbal healing. Herbal healing is often dismissed as a form of sorcery and in ...
By Amos Dunia, Abuja - Following last week’s suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, by the Federal G ...
"What's gwan inna wa cwantry?" "What language is that?" "English of course." "Sounds like Creole to me. Why don't you just talk straight?" "Nobody talks strai ...