Complete Refinery Before 2019, FG Begs Dangote
PER SECOND NEWS August 1, 2017 4:48 am

Complete Refinery Before 2019, FG Begs Dangote

Osinbajo Orders Continued Rescue Mission to Free Abducted Oil Workers
PER SECOND NEWS July 30, 2017 3:28 pm

Osinbajo Orders Continued Rescue Mission to Free Abducted Oil Workers

Conflicting Reports on Number of Casualties in Boko Haram Ambush of Oil Workers
PER SECOND NEWS July 30, 2017 7:27 am

Conflicting Reports on Number of Casualties in Boko Haram Ambush of Oil Workers

Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video
PER SECOND NEWS July 29, 2017 1:53 pm

Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video

20 Kidnappers Killed in Operation to Rescue Lagos Students
PER SECOND NEWS July 28, 2017 11:30 pm

20 Kidnappers Killed in Operation to Rescue Lagos Students

Buhari Has Plenty of Reasons To Smile
PER SECOND NEWS July 27, 2017 2:10 am

Buhari Has Plenty of Reasons To Smile

Ojudu Addresses BringBackOurGirls Group
Ojudu Addresses BringBackOurGirls Group

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojodu addressing members of BringBackOurGirls led by the Coordinator and Forme ...
PER SECOND NEWS August 1, 2017 1:07 pm
Buhari has been gone for months. The last Nigerian president absent this long died in office by Kim Dioone
Buhari has been gone for months. The last Nigerian president absent this long died in office by Kim Dioone

I’m Not Dead: Awujale Denies Death Rumours
I’m Not Dead: Awujale Denies Death Rumours

755 U.S Diplomats Must Leave Russia, Says Putin
755 U.S Diplomats Must Leave Russia, Says Putin

“We Need More Tony Elumelus to Take Our Children Off The Streets, Says Sultan of Sokoto
“We Need More Tony Elumelus to Take Our Children Off The Streets, Says Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III,  over the weekend commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation and its Founder, Tony O. Elumelu fo ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 31, 2017
SERAP Drags Dogara to UN Over ‘Repressive Bill to Regulate, Crackdown on Civil Society’

10 die as petrol tanker catches fire in Lokoja

Ekiti 2018: A Healthy Heart And A Weak Foundation- By Hon Bimbo Daramola

Unbanked Nigerians reduce, as Heritage Bank targets 1, 000 agent banking partner in 2017

Unbanked Nigerians reduce, as Heritage Bank targets 1, 000 agent banking partner in 2017

Half year: Dangote Cement records 12.6% Sales volume increase across Africa

Half year: Dangote Cement records 12.6% Sales volume increase across Africa

Instant Banking: Fidelity Bank Pioneers Self-Service Feedback System For *770#

Instant Banking: Fidelity Bank Pioneers Self-Service Feedback System For *770#

Easing Will Pull Real Interest Rate Into Negative Territory- Emefiele

Easing Will Pull Real Interest Rate Into Negative Territory- Emefiele

Buhari Administration Commends Heritage Bank’s Commitment to Entertainment Industry

Buhari Administration Commends Heritage Bank’s Commitment to Entertainment Industry

UBA Increases International Spend Limit on Naira Cards to $2000.

UBA Increases International Spend Limit on Naira Cards to $2000.

O.J Simpson Granted Parole from Prison
O.J Simpson Granted Parole from Prison

O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday, clearing the way for the former football star and actor to be released from a Nevada pri ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 21, 2017
Lucas officially joins Lazio
Lucas officially joins Lazio

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has completed his £5m transfer to Lazio. Lucas, 30, was Liverpool's longest-serving player, ha ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 19, 2017
Nigeria’s Sammy Ameobi Joins Bolton
Nigeria’s Sammy Ameobi Joins Bolton

Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Sammy Ameobi on a one-year deal. The Nigerian returns to the Macron Stadium as a ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 14, 2017

It’s Luxury in the Sky As Emirates Airline Unveils New Cabin Lounge
It’s Luxury in the Sky As Emirates Airline Unveils New Cabin Lounge

I Turned To God To Stop Drinking and Drugging After My Brother Was Killed-Queen Latifah
I Turned To God To Stop Drinking and Drugging After My Brother Was Killed-Queen Latifah

Stevie Wonder Marries Longterm Girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy
Stevie Wonder Marries Longterm Girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy

‘Hotel’ in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer
‘Hotel’ in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

It’s Luxury in the Sky As Emirates Airline Unveils New Cabin Lounge
It’s Luxury in the Sky As Emirates Airline Unveils New Cabin Lounge

Stevie Wonder Marries Longterm Girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy
Stevie Wonder Marries Longterm Girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy

I Turned To God To Stop Drinking and Drugging After My Brother Was Killed-Queen Latifah
I Turned To God To Stop Drinking and Drugging After My Brother Was Killed-Queen Latifah

‘Hotel’ in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer
‘Hotel’ in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

Kenyan President Skips Election Debate
Kenyan President Skips Election Debate

PER SECOND NEWS July 27, 2017
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was a no-show on Monday at a televised debate ahead of August 8 elections, leaving his main rival Raila Odinga alone t ...
Opposition Unveils Fresh Plans to Force Kabila Out of Power
Opposition Unveils Fresh Plans to Force Kabila Out of Power

PER SECOND NEWS July 24, 2017
The Congolese opposition on Saturday unveiled a rolling programme of strikes and civil disobedience aimed at forcing President Joseph Kabila from powe ...
Acting President Osinbajo, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce
PER SECOND NEWS July 28, 2017 10:55 pm

Acting President Osinbajo, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce

Crowd Cheers For Osinbajo At the Inauguration of $1.5b Fertilizer Plant
PER SECOND NEWS July 28, 2017 10:51 pm

Crowd Cheers For Osinbajo At the Inauguration of $1.5b Fertilizer Plant

BAMA Initiative: Osinbajo, Dan Ali and Shettima
PER SECOND NEWS July 25, 2017 2:08 am

BAMA Initiative: Osinbajo, Dan Ali and Shettima

Humour: Ngige Where Do You Stand?
PER SECOND NEWS July 19, 2017 3:40 pm

Humour: Ngige Where Do You Stand?

Osinbajo Receives Malala
PER SECOND NEWS July 18, 2017 7:33 pm

Osinbajo Receives Malala

Osinbajo Consoles Chief Bisi Akande
PER SECOND NEWS July 13, 2017 4:50 pm

Osinbajo Consoles Chief Bisi Akande

Sagay Seeks Maximum Punishment for SANs Frustrating Corruption Cases
Sagay Seeks Maximum Punishment for SANs Frustrating Corruption Cases

Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Professor Itse Sagay SAN has advocated “stiff punishment for counsel, ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 27, 2017
EFCC Recovers Over N328 Billion from Oando, Forte Oil, MRS, And Others
EFCC Recovers Over N328 Billion from Oando, Forte Oil, MRS, And Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recovered a total sum of N328, 988,296,990.62 from nine major oil markete ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 27, 2017
Kola Aluko, The Crooked Playboy Who Courted Naomi Campbell, Threw a Birthday Bash for DiCaprio, and Rented a Yacht to Beyoncé
Kola Aluko, The Crooked Playboy Who Courted Naomi Campbell, Threw a Birthday Bash for DiCaprio, and Rented a Yacht to Beyoncé

By PHILIP OBAJI JR. Kola Aluko is a big name in Nigeria’s oil industry, but in the United States, to the extent he’s known at a ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 23, 2017

Police To Set Up Anti-Piracy Unit in All States, FCT, Following Minister’s Request
Police To Set Up Anti-Piracy Unit in All States, FCT, Following Minister’s Request

The Nigeria Police is to set up anti-piracy unit in all the 36 states of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory t ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 24, 2017
Any Programme To Be Consumed By Nigerians Must Be Produced in Nigeria, Minister Insists
Any Programme To Be Consumed By Nigerians Must Be Produced in Nigeria, Minister Insists

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reiterated the government's decision that any programme meant fo ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 19, 2017
DMO Raises N106bn Through FGN Bond Auction
DMO Raises N106bn Through FGN Bond Auction

The Debt Management Office (DMO) Wednesday raised N106 billion through the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds. The funds ra ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 13, 2017

As Your Weight Creeps Up, So Does Your Risk of Heart Failure
As Your Weight Creeps Up, So Does Your Risk of Heart Failure

By Steven Reinberg (HealthDay News) -- Gaining even a little weight can increase your chances of developing heart failure, a new study finds. Adding pounds can chan ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 21, 2017
New Hope in Search for Vaccine Against Gonorrhea

Chad Basin Ambush: NNPC Announces Short Term Palliatives for Family of Victims
Chad Basin Ambush: NNPC Announces Short Term Palliatives for Family of Victims

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi has pledged the commitment of the institution to go the whole hug with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corpo ...
PER SECOND NEWS August 1, 2017
Shell Shuts Down Supply Pipeline in Ogoniland

Ekiti 2018: The best candidate based on policies is still Bimbo Daramola- Ex-Lawmaker
Ekiti 2018: The best candidate based on policies is still Bimbo Daramola- Ex-Lawmaker

During a recent interview, Ex-Federal Lawmaker who represented Ife Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Rotimi Makinde, said the best qualified candi ...
PER SECOND NEWS June 24, 2017

Of herbal healing, spirituality and public health By Reuben Abati
Of herbal healing, spirituality and public health By Reuben Abati

  The other week, July 20 to be precise, I was the reviewer of an important book on herbal healing. Herbal healing is often dismissed as a form of sorcery and in ...
PER SECOND NEWS August 1, 2017
Sagay’s gobbledygook By Sufuyan Ojeifo

NHIS: After Prof Yusuf’s Exit, More Heads To Roll
NHIS: After Prof Yusuf’s Exit, More Heads To Roll

By Amos Dunia, Abuja - Following last week’s suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, by the Federal G ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 10, 2017
Gloing with Servitude…The Chilling Inside Account of how Globacom Subjects Nigerian Employees to Slave Labour

Lunch in London, Anxiety in Nigeria by Reuben Abati
Lunch in London, Anxiety in Nigeria by Reuben Abati

"What's gwan inna wa cwantry?" "What language is that?" "English of course." "Sounds like Creole to me. Why don't you just talk straight?" "Nobody talks strai ...
PER SECOND NEWS July 25, 2017
PDP: A lifeline from the Supreme Court By Reuben Abati

Chi Onwurah MP: “British, not Nigerian” by Reuben Abati